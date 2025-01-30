Southern Jaguars announce 2025 football schedule

The Southern Jaguars have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features a road contest against Fresno State.

Southern opens the 2025 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 23 against the North Carolina Central Eagles in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The Jaguars will then play back-to-back non-conference contests against fellow Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) members. Southern will visit Mississippi Valley State on Aug. 30 before opening its home slate at A.W. Mumford Stadium & Pete Richardson Field in Baton Rouge, La., against Alabama State on Sept. 6.

Non-conference action for Southern this fall will conclude on the road against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Sept. 13.

Southern opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play at home on Sept. 27 against the Jackson State Tigers. The Jags will also host SWAC foes Prairie View A&M on Oct. 18 (Homecoming), Florida A&M on Oct. 25, and Texas Southern on Nov. 15.

SWAC road opponents for Southern this fall include Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 11, Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 1, and Alcorn State on Nov. 8.

Southern will wrap up the 2025 regular-season against SWAC foe Grambling State in the 52nd Annual Bayou Classic on Nov. 29 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La.

Below is Southern’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Southern Football Schedule

08/23 – NC Central (in Atlanta)

08/30 – at Mississippi Valley State

09/06 – Alabama State

09/13 – at Fresno State

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – Jackson State*

10/04 – OFF

10/11 – at Bethune-Cookman*

10/18 – Prairie View A&M*

10/25 – Florida A&M*

11/01 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

11/08 – at Alcorn State*

11/15 – Texas Southern*

11/22 – OFF

11/29 – Grambling State* (in New Orleans)

* SWAC contest.

Southern finished the 2024 season 8-5 overall and 7-1 in SWAC play. The Jaguars fell to Jackson State in the SWAC Championship Game, 41-13, in Jackson, Miss.