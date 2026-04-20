Southern Illinois, West Florida schedule football series for 2026, 2027

The Southern Illinois Salukis and West Florida Argonauts have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, per a report from StrongDawgs.com.

Southern Illinois will open the series on the road, traveling to PenAir Field in Pensacola, Fla., on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, which will be the season-opener for both schools. The matchup shifts to Carbondale, Ill., the following year, with the Salukis set to host the Argonauts at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027.

The addition of West Florida completes Southern Illinois’ football schedule for the 2026 campaign. In other non-conference action, Southern Illinois will visit Samford on September 3, host Southeast Missouri on September 12, and travel to face Illinois on September 19.

Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action for SIU begins on September 26 on the road against Murray State. SIU will also visit South Dakota, Indiana State, and North Dakota, while hosting Youngstown State, Illinois State, Northern Iowa, and South Dakota State.

West Florida officially announced on April 2 that it will move up from Division II to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and begin play in the United Athletic Conference (UAC) this fall.

In UAC action, the Argonauts will host Austin Peay and Tarleton State, and will visit Central Arkansas, Abilene Christian, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, and West Georgia.

West Florida’s non-league schedule for 2026 also includes games at home against Northeastern State on October 10, West Alabama on October 17, and Delta State on October 31. The Argonauts now have 11 games scheduled and can add one additional contest for a total of 12.

Football Schedules