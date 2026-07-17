Southern Illinois, Chattanooga schedule football series for 2028, 2029

Sep 6, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern Illinois Salukis quarterback DJ Williams (1) prepares to throw a pass during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. (Photo: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images)

The Southern Illinois Salukis and Chattanooga Mocs have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2028 and 2029 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the contract for games against Chattanooga was obtained from Southern Illinois University via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

Southern Illinois will open the series on the road, traveling to Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Saturday, August 26, 2028, which will be the season-opener for both schools. The matchup shifts to Carbondale, Ill., the following year, with the Salukis set to host the Mocs at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, September 1, 2029.

Southern Illinois and Chattanooga have never squared off on the gridiron in their history.

Chattanooga joins Southeast Missouri (Sept. 16) on Southern Illinois’ 2028 football schedule, leaving the Salukis with two openings. In 2029, Southern Illinois is also scheduled to play host to Samford on Sept. 15.

Chattanooga’s non-league schedule for 2028 also includes a game on the road against Middle Tennessee (Sept. 2). Southern Illinois is the first non-conference foe scheduled for the Mocs’ in 2029.

Southern Illinois opens its fall 2026 campaign on the road against West Florida on Thursday, August 27 (7:00pm ET, ESPN+). Chattanooga opens its schedule on the same date, traveling to face West Georgia (7:00pm ET, ESPN+).

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