Southeastern Louisiana, West Florida schedule 2028-29 football series

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Southeastern Louisiana Lions head coach Frank Scelfo looks on against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Southeastern Louisiana Lions and West Florida Argonauts have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2028 and 2029 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the contract was obtained from Southeastern Louisiana University via a state open records request.

Southeastern Louisiana will open the series at home, hosting West Florida at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond, La., on September 2, 2028, which will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The matchup shifts to Pensacola, Fla., the following year, with the Argonauts set to host the Lions at PenAir Field on September 8, 2029.

Southeastern Louisiana is a member of the Southland Conference, while West Florida will be playing its first season in the United Athletic Conference (UAC) this fall after moving up to the FCS from Division II.

West Florida joins a road game at Oklahoma State (Sept. 9) on Southeastern Louisiana’ 2028 football schedule, leaving the Lions with one opening. In 2029, Southeastern Louisiana’s non-league schedule includes a road tilt with TCU (Sept. 1).

Southeastern Louisiana is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for West Florida for both the 2028 and 2029 seasons.

Southeastern Louisiana opens its fall 2026 campaign at home against Houston Christian on Thursday, August 27 (7:00pm ET, ESPN+). West Florida opens its schedule the same day at home against Southern Illinois (7:00pm ET, ESPN+).

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