Southeast Missouri to host Indiana State, visit EKU in 2027

The Southeast Missouri Redhawks will host the Indiana State Sycamores and visit the Eastern Kentucky Colonels during the 2027 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Earlier this year, both Indiana State and Eastern Kentucky released their 2026 football schedules, each featuring matchups against Southeast Missouri. The Redhawks are slated to visit Indiana State at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Ind., on Saturday, August 29.

According to a copy of the game contract obtained from Southeast Missouri State University via a state public records request, Indiana State will return the game on Aug. 28, 2027, at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Southeast Missouri and Indiana State have met nine times in a series that began in 1935. The Sycamores have won the last two meetings, most recently in 2016, and hold a 5-4 edge overall.

Eastern Kentucky had been scheduled to visit Southeast Missouri this fall on September 26, but the game was canceled following West Florida’s transition to the FCS and the United Athletic Conference. The programs will still meet next season, with the contest now set for Sept. 25, 2027, at EKU’s Roy Kidd Stadium in Richmond, Ky.

Per the terms of the original agreement, Eastern Kentucky will owe Southeast Missouri $100,000 for canceling the 2026 matchup.

Southeast Missouri and Eastern Kentucky have met 34 times, with the Colonels owning a commanding 27-7 advantage. EKU has won the last two meetings, most recently in 2023.

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