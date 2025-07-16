Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois extend football series through 2028

The Southeast Missouri Redhawks and Southern Illinois Salukis have extended their annual football series through the 2028 season, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract was obtained from both schools via state public records requests.

The four-game series commences on Southeast Missouri’s home turf at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on Sept. 20, 2025. This contest was revealed earlier this year when both schools announced their 2025 football schedules.

The series is scheduled to shift to Saluki Stadium in Carbondale, Ill., on Sept. 12, 2026 before returning to Cape Girardeau on Sept. 18, 2027. The four-game series will conclude at Saluki Stadium the following season on Sept. 16, 2028.

Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois have squared off 92 times in program history in a series that has been dubbed the “War for the Wheel” since 2018. Southeast Missouri has claimed 44 victories, while Southern Illinois is just behind with 40 wins of its own. The two schools also played to a tie in eight contests.

The Redhawks won the most recent tilt, 38-21, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois have now split the last four-games in the series.

Southeast Missouri is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The game will be streamed live via ESPN+ at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT.

Southern Illinois also opens its 2025 campaign on Aug. 30 at home against the Thomas More Saints. The game will kickoff at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT.

