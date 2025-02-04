Southeast Missouri announces 2025 football schedule

The Southeast Missouri Redhawks have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes six home games and 12 contests total.

SEMO opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road against the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The following week on Sept. 6, the Redhawks open their home slate at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau, Mo., against the North Alabama Lions.

Southeast Missouri returns to the road on Sept. 13 to face the national champion North Dakota State Bison. Non-conference play wraps up the following week on Sept. 20 against the Southern Illinois Salukis in the War for the Wheel.

The Redhawks open OVC-Big South Football Association play on Sept. 27 on the road against UT Martin on Sept. 27. Other conference road contests include Tennessee Tech on Oct. 25, Gardner-Webb on Nov. 8, and Western Illinois on Nov. 15.

OVC-Big South foes slated to visit Cape Girardeau this fall include Tennessee State on Oct. 11, Eastern Illinois on Oct. 18, Charleston Southern on Nov. 1, and Lindenwood on Nov. 22 for the Game Ball Brawl.

Below is Southeast Missouri’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Southeast Missouri Football Schedule

08/30 – at Arkansas State

09/06 – North Alabama

09/13 – at North Dakota State

09/20 – Southern Illinois

09/27 – at UT Martin*

10/04 – OFF

10/11 – Tennessee State*

10/18 – Eastern Illinois*

10/25 – at Tennessee Tech*

11/01 – Charleston Southern*

11/08 – at Gardner-Webb*

11/15 – at Western Illinois*

11/22 – Lindenwood*

* OVC-Big South contest.

Southeast Missouri finished the 2024 season 9-4 overall and 6-2 in Big South-OVC action. The Redhawks won a share of the league title and earned the automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs, where they dropped a first round home tilt against Illinois State, 35-27.