Southeast Missouri adds West Florida, completes 2026 football schedule

The Southeast Missouri Redhawks have announced their 2026 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 contests overall.

Southeast Missouri opens the season on August 29 with a road trip to Indiana State, marking the program’s first visit to Terre Haute since 2018. SEMO continues non‑conference play on September 5 at Iowa State, its lone FBS opponent of the season, before traveling to Southern Illinois on September 12 for the latest installment of the War for the Wheel.

The Redhawks return to Cape Girardeau on September 19 to host Central Arkansas and remain at Houck Field on September 26 for a newly revealed matchup against West Florida, closing a two‑game homestand before entering their open date on October 3. OVC‑Big South play begins on October 10 when SEMO travels to Lindenwood, followed by a home contest on October 17 against Western Illinois for Homecoming.

Conference action continues on October 24 with a road trip to Eastern Illinois before the Redhawks return home on October 31 to host Gardner‑Webb. SEMO then enters a two‑game road stretch, traveling to Tennessee State on November 7 and Charleston Southern on November 14.

The regular season concludes on November 21 when the Redhawks host UT Martin, closing a schedule that sends SEMO on the road for three of its final five OVC‑Big South contests.

Below is Southeast Missouri’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Southeast Missouri Football Schedule

08/29 – at Indiana State

09/05 – at Iowa State

09/12 – at Southern Illinois

09/19 – Central Arkansas

09/26 – West Florida

10/03 – OFF

10/10 – at Lindenwood*

10/17 – Western Illinois*

10/24 – at Eastern Illinois*

10/31 – Gardner-Webb*

11/07 – at Tennessee State*

11/14 – at Charleston Southern*

11/21 – UT Martin*

* OVC-Big South contest.

Southeast Missouri finished the 2025 season 4-8 overall and 3-5 in league play. The Redhawks are entering their 13th season under head coach Tom Matukewicz, who has led the program to three league titles and four FCS Playoff appearances.