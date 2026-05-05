South Dakota State adds Stetson, completes 2026 football schedule

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits have announced their 2026 football schedule, which includes seven home games and 12 contests overall.

“A great deal of hard work went into putting together a competitive schedule that allows our program to reach its goals and find our highest potential,” head coach Dan Jackson said. “Our fans love Jackrabbit Football, and I am fired up that we have the opportunity to sell out Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium seven times this season. We appreciate the support President Barry Dunn and Athletic Director Justin Sell have provided throughout this process.”

South Dakota State opens the season on Saturday, August 29 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium against Stetson, which is a newly contracted contest.

SDSU then heads to the Big Ten on September 5 for a road matchup at Northwestern, the program’s lone FBS opponent of the season. The Jackrabbits return home on September 12 to host New Haven before beginning MVFC play on September 19 with a home contest against Youngstown State. South Dakota State closes its non-conference slate on September 26 at home against Eastern Illinois.

The Jackrabbits open October on the road, traveling to Illinois State on October 3 before entering their open date on October 10. Conference play resumes on October 17 with a road trip to North Dakota, followed by a return to Brookings on October 24 to host Murray State for Hobo Day.

The Interstate Series matchup is set for October 31 when SDSU hosts rival South Dakota in the annual showdown. The Jackrabbits then hit the road for back‑to‑back November contests, traveling to Northern Iowa on November 7 and Southern Illinois on November 14. The regular season concludes on November 21 with a home matchup against Indiana State.

Below is South Dakota State’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 South Dakota State Football Schedule

08/29 – Stetson

09/05 – at Northwestern

09/12 – New Haven

09/19 – Youngstown State

09/26 – Eastern Illinois

10/03 – at Illinois State

10/10 – OFF

10/17 – at North Dakota

10/24 – Murray State

10/31 – South Dakota

11/07 – at Northern Iowa

11/14 – at Southern Illinois

11/21 – Indiana State

* MVFC contest.

South Dakota State finished the 2025 season 9-5 overall and 4-4 in league play. The Jackrabbits advanced to the FCS Playoffs, defeating New Hampshire at home, 41-3, before falling on the road against Montana, 50-29.