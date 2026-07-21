South Dakota State adds St. Thomas to 2027 football schedule

Jan 8, 2023; Frisco, Texas, US; South Dakota State Jackrabbits quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) throws a pass against the North Dakota State Bison during the second half of the DI Football Championship at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits have added the St. Thomas Tommies to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the official game contract with the University of St. Thomas was obtained from South Dakota State University via a state public records request.

South Dakota State will host St. Thomas at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D., on Saturday, August 28, 2027, which will be the season-opener for both schools. The Jackrabbits will pay the Tommies a $275,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

South Dakota State, a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC), and St. Thomas, a member of the Pioneer Football League (PFL), have met five times on the gridiron in a series that began in 1922. The Jackrabbits won the two most recent games in the series in 1970 and 1971 and now own a 4-1 advantage against the Tommies.

St. Thomas is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for South Dakota State in 2027. One week after hosting St. Thomas, the Jackrabbits are scheduled travel to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State on September 4 before hosting Southeastern Louisiana two weeks later on Sept. 18.

South Dakota State is the first known non-conference opponent for St. Thomas for the 2027 season.

South Dakota State is scheduled to open the 2026 season on Saturday, Aug. 29 at home against Stetson. The game is slated to kickoff at 7:00pm ET and it will be streamed lived by ESPN+.

St. Thomas opens its campaign two days earlier on Thursday, Aug. 27 at home against Winona State. MidCoSports+ will stream the game live at 7:00pm ET.

Football Schedules