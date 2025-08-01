South Dakota State adds Dayton to 2028 football schedule

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits have added the Dayton Flyers to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the official game contract with the University of Dayton was obtained from South Dakota State University via a state public records request.

South Dakota State will host Dayton at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028, with the possibility of moving the game to Thursday, Aug. 31. The Jackrabbits will pay the Flyers a $225,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

South Dakota State, a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC), and Dayton, a member of the Pioneer Football League (PFL), have only met once on the gridiron in their history. The Flyers defeated the Jackrabbits in that contest, 28-14 on Sept. 17, 1977 in Dayton, Ohio.

Dayton is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for South Dakota in 2028. One week after hosting Dayton, the Jackrabbits are scheduled travel to Lincoln, Neb., to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sept. 9.

South Dakota State is the first known non-conference opponent for Dayton for the 2028 season.

South Dakota State is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home against the Sacramento State Hornets. The game is slated to kickoff at 7:00pm ET and it will be streamed lived by ESPN+.

Dayton opens its campaign two days earlier on Thursday, Aug. 28 on the road against the Eastern Illinois Panthers. ESPN+ will stream the game at 7:00pm ET.

Football Schedules

South Dakota State Football Schedule

Dayton Football Schedule