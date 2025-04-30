South Dakota sets kickoff times for six home football games in 2025

The South Dakota Coyotes have announced kickoff times for their six home football games in 2025, all of which will be aired by the ESPN family of networks.

South Dakota kicks off its home football schedule at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D., on Saturday, Sept. 13 against the Northern Colorado Bears. The game will kickoff at 2:00pm ET / 1:00pm CT.

South Dakota remains at home the following week, hosting the Drake Bulldogs at 2:00pm ET. Two weeks later, South Dakota hosts the Murray State Racers for its annual Dakota Days event, and that game will kickoff at 3:00pm ET / 2:00pm CT.

The remaining three home contests for South Dakota in 2025 will each kickoff at 2:00pm ET. Those games feature the Illinois State Redbirds on Oct. 25, North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Nov. 1, and South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Nov. 8.

All six South Dakota home games will air on ESPN+ unless selected for a linear ESPN network:

Depending on the ESPN family of networks linear packages, game(s) start times could be altered. If chosen for a game on an ESPN network, the time change will be changed to TBD to reflect a time to be determined at a later date by ESPN.

2025 South Dakota Home Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 13

vs. Northern Colorado – 2:00pm

Saturday, Sept. 20

vs. Drake – 2:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 4

vs. Murray State – 3:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 25

vs. Illinois State – 2:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 1

vs. North Dakota – 2:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 8

vs. South Dakota State – 2:00pm

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

2025 South Dakota Football Schedule

Future South Dakota Football Schedules