South Dakota at Portland State football game canceled due to whooping cough

The South Dakota Coyotes at Portland State Vikings football game this evening has been canceled due to whooping cough, PSU has announced.

Portland State was scheduled to host South Dakota at Hillsboro Stadium in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The game was slated for a 9:00pm ET kickoff. Due to illness within the Portland State program, the Vikings are unable to play the game.

Below is the complete text of the statement from Portland State:

Today’s Portland State Football game vs. South Dakota has been canceled due to illness within the PSU program. A case of pertussis (whooping cough) got into the Viking team two days ago. Pertussis is a highly contagious disease that affects the lungs. As a result, many team members have been exposed to the disease. The two programs and their team doctors have been in discussions regarding the situation. It was determined by Portland State that the game would not be played in the interest of the health of the student-athletes. It should be noted that no players on the Viking team are seriously ill at this time. Information on ticketing and refunds will be announced at a later date.

Below is the complete text of the statement from South Dakota:

Today’s football game with Portland has been called off due to illness within the Portland State football program. A case of pertussis (whooping cough) got into the Viking team two days ago. Pertussis is a highly contagious disease that affects the lungs, and many members of the Viking football program have been exposed to the disease. The two programs and their team doctors have been in discussions regarding the situation. It was determined by Portland State that the game would not be played in the interest of the health of the student-athletes. No further information is available at this time.

South Dakota at Portland State do not share a common open date, so the game will likely not be made up.

