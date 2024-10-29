South Dakota announces 2025 football schedule

The South Dakota Coyotes have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes six home contests and 12 games overall.

South Dakota completed their schedule with the addition of a home contest against the Drake Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 20 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D.

USD will open the season with consecutive non-conference contests on the road against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Aug. 30 and the Lamar Cardinals on Saturday, Sept. 6. The Coyotes will then kick off their home slate at the DakotaDome against the Northern Colorado Bears on Sept. 13.

South Dakota opens Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action on the road against North Dakota State on Sept. 27. Other road conference opponents include Indiana State on Oct. 11, Northern Iowa on Oct. 18, and Southern Illinois on Nov. 15.

MVFC opponents slated to visit Vermillion next season include Murray State on Oct. 4, Illinois State on Oct. 25, North Dakota on Nov. 1, and South Dakota State on Nov. 8.

Below is South Dakota’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 South Dakota Football Schedule

08/30 – at Iowa State

09/06 – at Lamar

09/13 – Northern Colorado

09/20 – Drake

09/27 – at North Dakota State*

10/04 – Murray State*

10/11 – at Indiana State*

10/18 – at Northern Iowa*

10/25 – Illinois State*

11/01 – North Dakota*

11/08 – South Dakota State*

11/15 – at Southern Illinois*

11/22 – OFF

* MVFC contest.

South Dakota is currently 6-2 overall and 4-1 in MVFC action in 2024. The Coyotes are off this weekend and return to the gridiron on Saturday, Nov. 9 at home against Indiana State.