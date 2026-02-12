South Dakota adds Central Connecticut to 2026 football schedule

The South Dakota Coyotes have added the Central Connecticut Blue Devils to their 2026 football schedule, according to an official announcement from the school Thursday.

South Dakota will host Central Connecticut of the Northeast Conference at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D., on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. The matchup will serve as the season opener for both programs and marks the first-ever meeting between the Yotes and the Blue Devils.

The remainder of South Dakota’s four-game nonconference slate had already been finalized. After the opener, the Yotes will face back-to-back Big Sky opponents — traveling to Northern Colorado on Sept. 5 before returning home to host Eastern Washington on Sept. 12.

South Dakota will close out its nonconference schedule on Sept. 19 with a road trip to Boise State.

The Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule for 2026 was previously released, though it will require adjustments following North Dakota State’s departure to the Mountain West Conference this fall.

For Central Connecticut, the addition finalizes its non-league schedule barring further changes. The Blue Devils are also slated to host Fordham and Delaware State and will travel to Toledo and Montana State.

