South Carolina State announces 2026 football schedule

The South Carolina State Bulldogs have announced their 2026 football schedule, which includes six home games and 12 contests overall.
South Carolina State opens its 2026 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 29, hosting Savannah State at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg, S.C. The Bulldogs then head to Miami for a neutral-site matchup with Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic on Sunday, Sept. 6.
SCSU returns home on Sept. 12 to face Virginia State before hitting the road for back-to-back games at Furman on Sept. 19 and Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 26.
On Oct. 4, The Citadel visits Orangeburg, marking South Carolina State’s final home non-conference game. The Bulldogs then travel to Charleston Southern on Oct. 10 for their seventh and final non-league contest of the season.
Following an open date, South Carolina State begins Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) play at home on Oct. 24 against Norfolk State, which also serves as the Bulldogs’ Homecoming. Additional conference home games include North Carolina Central on Nov. 14 and Delaware State on Nov. 21.
SCSU’s MEAC road slate features trips to Morgan State on Oct. 31 and Howard on Nov. 7.
Below is South Carolina State’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:
2026 SC State Football Schedule
08/29 – Savannah State
09/06 – Florida A&M (Sun.; in Miami)
09/12 – Virginia State
09/19 – at Furman
09/26 – at Bethune-Cookman
10/03 – The Citadel
10/10 – at Charleston Southern
10/17 – OFF
10/24 – Norfolk State
10/31 – at Morgan State
11/07 – at Howard
11/14 – NC Central
11/21 – Delaware State
* MEAC contest.
In just two seasons under head coach Chennis Berry, the Bulldogs have captured back-to-back MEAC championships and earned consecutive Cricket Celebration Bowl berths. They capped last season with a Celebration Bowl victory, securing the program’s first Black college football national title since 2021.
📢 THE FUTURE IS HERE ‼️
As we wrap up National Signing Day, we’re LOCKED IN and READY for the 2026 season! 🗓️🔥
Your HBCU NATIONAL CHAMPIONS are about to defend the crown and make history again — and YOU’RE coming for every moment! 👑🐶@SCStateAthletic @MEACSports… pic.twitter.com/kgdNEVtrtO
— South Carolina State Football (@SCState_Fb) February 5, 2026