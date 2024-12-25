South Carolina State announces 2025 football schedule

The South Carolina State Bulldogs have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 contests overall.

South Carolina State opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Wofford Terriers at home at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in Orangeburg, S.C. The Bulldogs then travel to face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sept. 6 before returning home to host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Sept. 13, which was previously unannounced.

Back-to-back road non-conference contests are up next as the Bulldogs will travel to face the South Florida Bulls on Sept. 20 and another previously unreported opponent, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers, on Sept. 27.

On Saturday, Oct. 4, South Carolina welcomes the Savannah State Tigers to Orangeburg for its annual Homecoming contest, which is the third new contest added. The final non-conference game for the Bulldogs next season is on the road against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Oct. 11.

After an open date, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action for South Carolina State begins on the road on Oct. 25 against Norfolk State, who will be led by new head coach Michael Vick. Other road conference tilts include North Carolina Central on Nov. 15 and Delaware State on Nov. 22.

MEAC opponents slated to visit Oliver C. Dawson Stadium in 2025 include Morgan State on Nov. 1 and Howard on Nov. 8.

Below is South Carolina State’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 SC State Football Schedule

08/30 – Wofford

09/06 – at South Carolina

09/13 – Bethune-Cookman

09/20 – at USF

09/27 – Charleston Southern

10/04 – Savannah State

10/11 – at North Carolina A&T

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – at Norfolk State*

11/01 – Morgan State*

11/08 – Howard*

11/15 – at NC Central*

11/22 – at Delaware State*

* MEAC contest.

In its first season under head coach Chennis Berry in 2024, South Carolina State finished 9-3 overall and won the MEAC Championship after going undefeated in conference action (5-0). The Bulldogs ended the season with a 28-7 loss to Jackson State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.