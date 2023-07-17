South Carolina, Miami adjust date of future football game

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Miami Hurricanes have adjusted the date of one of their future football games, according to South Carolina’s 2023 football media guide.

South Carolina and Miami previously signed a contract in November of 2019 to play football games on Sept. 5, 2026 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., and on Sept. 11, 2027 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Gamecocks would later schedule several games with the Appalachian State Mountaineers, and one of the contests was later changed to Sept. 11, 2027, which was the date that South Carolina was previously slated to visit the Hurricanes in Miami.

Per South Carolina’s 2023 football media guide that was released on Monday, the Gamecocks will now travel to take on the Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 18, 2027, one week later than originally scheduled.

Miami and South Carolina first met on the gridiron in 1936 and have squared off a total of 16 times. In their most recent matchup in the 2014 Duck Commander Independence Bowl, South Carolina defeated Miami 24-21, but the Hurricanes still hold a slight advantage in the series at 8-6-2.

South Carolina is currently scheduled to open the 2027 season with back-to-back games at home against the East Carolina Pirates on Sept. 4 and the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Sept. 11. The Gamecocks will also host the in-state rival Clemson Tigers on Nov. 27 that season.

The Gamecocks are currently the only known non-conference opponent for Miami in 2027.