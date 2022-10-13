South Carolina, Appalachian State reschedule future football game

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Appalachian State Mountaineers have rescheduled one of their future football games, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Per the terms of the contract signed by both schools in November of 2020, South Carolina and Appalachian State were scheduled to begin a four-game football series at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Sept. 6, 2025. According to a copy of an amendment obtained from Appalachian State University and signed by both schools in April, the football game slated for 2025 in Columbia has been rescheduled for Sept. 8, 2029.

With that change, the series will now begin with the Gamecocks hosting the Mountaineers in Columbia on Sept. 11, 2027. The two schools will then meet at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C., on Sept. 3, 2033 before the series concludes at Williams-Brice Stadium on Sept. 2, 2034.

Back in August, we reported that Appalachian State and NC State scheduled a home-and-home series for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The game in 2025 is scheduled for Sept. 6 in Boone, which is likely why the South Carolina game that season has been rescheduled.

South Carolina will pay Appalachian State guarantees of $1.95 million for the game in 2027 and $1.75 million for the game in 2029. The guarantee for the rescheduled game in 2029 was reduced by $200,000 from the original contract, per the new terms contained in the contract amendment. The two schools will not exchange guarantees for the games in 2033 and 2034.

South Carolina and Appalachian State first met on the gridiron on Oct. 14, 1972 and have played 10 times overall, each time in Columbia. Appalachian State defeated South Carolina in their most recent matchup in 2019, 20-15, to stop a five-game losing streak in the series, but the Gamecocks still hold an 8-2 advantage.

