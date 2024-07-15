South Carolina adds South Carolina State to 2025 football schedule

The South Carolina Gamecocks have added the South Carolina State Bulldogs to their 2025 football schedule, according to South Carolina’s 2024 football media guide.

South Carolina will host South Carolina State at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The game will mark the fourth overall meeting between the two teams on the gridiron.

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs first met on the gridiron in 2007 in Columbia. In their most recent matchup during the 2022 season, the Gamecocks defeated the Bulldogs, 50-10, to extend their advantage in the series to 3-0.

South Carolina State is currently a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Association (MEAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Bulldogs finished the 2023 season 5-6 overall and 3-2 in MEAC play.

South Carolina is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. In other non-conference action, the Gamecocks are slated to host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Nov. 22 and the rival Clemson Tigers on Nov. 29.

South Carolina State’s 2025 non-conference schedule begins on Aug. 30 at home against the Wofford Terriers. The Bulldogs are also scheduled to visit the USF Bulls on Sept. 20 and host the Florida A&M Rattlers on a date to be determined (was Sept. 6).

