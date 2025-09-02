The South Alabama Jaguars have added the West Georgia Wolves to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with the University of South Alabama was obtained from the University of West Georgia via a state open records request.

South Alabama will host West Georgia at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. The Jaguars will pay the Wolves a $375,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The West Georgia at South Alabama game in 2027 will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

West Georgia is a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Wolves were previously a member of the Gulf South Conference in Division II from the 1983 through 2023 seasons.

In their first season at the FCS level, the Wolves finished 4-7 overall and 1-7 in conference play. West Georgia defeated Samford in the season-opener, 38-29, and also beat Utah Tech, 34-31, to close the season. The other two victories for West Georgia were against lower classification opponents.

With the addition of West Georgia, the South Alabama Jaguars now have three opponents for their non-conference schedule for the 2027 season. The Jags are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Florida Gators on Sept. 4 and will later host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in Mobile on Sept. 18.

South Alabama is the second non-conference opponent and second Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent scheduled for West Georgia in 2027. The Wolves are scheduled to open the 2027 season on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats of the Big 12 Conference on Sept. 4.

Football Schedules

South Alabama Football Schedule

West Georgia Football Schedule