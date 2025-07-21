SoCon announces 2025 regional football TV schedule

The Southern Conference (SoCon) has announced its 2025 regional football TV schedule, which includes a total of six contests set for broadcast via Nexstar affiliates.

“We’re excited to partner once again with Nexstar Media Group and Ingles Markets to bring SoCon football to television screens across our region,” said Southern Conference Commissioner Michael Cross. “These six games showcase the competitive excellence and regional rivalries that make our conference special. Fans will witness the passion and tradition that defines SoCon football. With Ingles Markets’ continued support of our student-athletes and institutions, we’re able to provide enhanced visibility for our member schools and the communities they represent. In the Southern Conference, It’s All Here – and now more fans than ever can experience it.”

All broadcasts will air through the network of Nexstar stations: ECBD (Charleston), WMYT (Charlotte), WWCW (Lynchburg/Roanoke) and WYCW (Greenville/Spartanburg/Asheville). Although not Nexstar stations, WMUB (Macon) and EFLI (Chattanooga) can also air select contests. The games will also be streamed live on ESPN+.

“Ingles and The Southern Conference have partnered for over 15 years, delivering the best in education, tradition and community outreach. Ingles’s locations and Southern Conference schools along with alumni destinations offer a wonderful opportunity for Ingles both from a marketing and public relations standpoint,” Melissa Leavell, the Advertising Director of Ingles Markets, said. “Offering this television schedule provides the schools and the conference with the deserved exposure that make SoCon Saturday’s great. Ingles is proud to bring these exciting games and tremendous athletes into homes across the Southern Conference marketing area.”

Below is the full slate of games, which begins on Thursday, Aug. 28 with the Samford Bulldogs hosting the West Georgia Wolves in a non-conference contest.

SoCon 2025 Regional Football TV Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 28

West Georgia at Samford – 7:30pm

Saturday, Aug. 30

North Dakota State at The Citadel – Noon

Saturday, Oct. 18

Furman at Wofford – Noon

Saturday, Nov. 8

Furman at Chattanooga – Noon

Saturday, Nov. 15

ETSU at Western Carolina – Noon

Saturday, Nov. 22

Western Carolina at VMI – Noon

* Wildcard selections will be made 10-14 days prior to game date.

