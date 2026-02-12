SMU moving future home games vs. Oklahoma, LSU to AT&T Stadium

SMU is reportedly moving two upcoming high‑profile nonconference home games — against Oklahoma in 2027 and LSU in 2029 — to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The move, first reported by Brett McMurphy of On3 before being officially announced, positions the Mustangs on one of the nation’s premier stages for two of the most anticipated matchups on the program’s future schedules.

The 2027 contest against Oklahoma is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027, completing the home‑and‑home series that began in Norman in 2023. SMU will also host LSU on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029, marking the return leg of a series that is scheduled to open in Baton Rouge on Sept. 2, 2028.

“Playing Oklahoma in 2027 and LSU in 2029 at AT&T Stadium reflects both where SMU Football has been and where it is going,” said Damon Evans, SMU Director of Athletics. “These games evoke our historic presence on the national stage, including the Pony Express era, while delivering meaningful opportunities for revenue generation, brand visibility, and partner engagement in direct support of the vision of Mustang Partners and our continued growth in the ACC.”

By shifting both games to AT&T Stadium, SMU will leverage the venue’s significantly expanded capacity and national visibility. AT&T Stadium seats approximately 80,000 fans, more than doubling the capacity of Gerald J. Ford Stadium, which has a capacity of 33,200.

The decision aligns with SMU’s ongoing efforts to elevate its brand, expand its fan base, and maximize exposure in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and beyond.

“As Dallas’s only college football program, it’s important that we continue to play in venues that allow football fans across the Metroplex to support the Mustangs,” said Rhett Lashlee, Head Football Coach. “As we work to elevate SMU back onto the national stage, we’re intentional about scheduling other national brands in iconic venues, on national television. Our players aspire to play in the NFL, and the opportunity to compete in the Cowboys’ premier stadium gives them a chance to experience that environment and showcase their talent on a big stage.”

SMU previously played home games at the Dallas Cowboys’ former home, Texas Stadium, from 1979 through 1986, a period that included some of the program’s most successful seasons. The upcoming contests at AT&T Stadium mark a return to a major NFL venue as the Mustangs continue to build momentum under head coach Rhett Lashlee.

