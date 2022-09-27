SMU at UCF football game moved to Sunday due to Hurricane Ian

The SMU Mustangs at UCF Knights football game in 2022 has been rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, both schools have announced.

UCF was previously scheduled to host SMU at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, October 1. The game will now be played on Sunday, Oct. 2 and it will kickoff at 1:00pm ET / 12:00pm CT. The game will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks with the specific designation to be announced later.

According to the release from the University of Central Florida, all tickets and parking issued for the game on Saturday will be honored for the rescheduled game on Sunday.

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on the western coast of Florida on Wednesday and could be a Category 4 Hurricane at that time.

SMU-UCF is one of four games across the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) that have been rescheduled so far due to the approaching storm. SC State at South Carolina was moved up two days to Thursday, Sept. 29, while Eastern Washington at Florida was pushed back one day to Sunday, Oct. 2.

East Carolina at USF, previously scheduled to be played in Tampa, Fla., was relocated to Boca Raton, Fla.

You can follow all of the Hurricane Ian updates and changes to the college football schedule at FBSchedules.com.

