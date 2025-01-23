SMU adds East Texas A&M to 2025 football schedule

The SMU Mustangs have added the East Texas A&M Lions to their 2025 football schedule, according to an announcement from both schools Thursday.

SMU will host East Texas A&M at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The game will mark the first-ever gridiron meeting between the two schools.

With the addition of East Texas A&M, SMU now has all four non-conference opponents set for the 2025 season. The Mustangs are also scheduled to host the Baylor Bears on Sept. 6 and visit the Missouri State Bears on Sept. 13 and the TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 20.

In ACC action next season, SMU is scheduled to host Louisville, Miami, Stanford, and Syracuse and travel to Boston College, Cal, Clemson, and Wake Forest.

SMU is the fourth and final non-conference opponent for East Texas A&M in 2025. The Lions are also scheduled to visit the Florida State Seminoles on Sept. 6, host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Sept. 13, and travel to face the Grambling State Tigers on Sept. 20.

East Texas A&M currently competes in the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Lions finished the 2024 season 3-8 overall and 2-4 in conference play.

“This matchup marks another important milestone in our growth as a Division I institution,” said East Texas A&M Director of Athletics Jim Curry. “In addition to kicking off the season in our own backyard, we are excited to showcase the East Texas A&M brand throughout the DFW and Northeast Texas. We appreciate AD Rick Hart and SMU for affording us this opportunity and look forward to seeing Lion Nation show up in full force in Dallas on August 30.”

