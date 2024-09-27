Seven Mountain West schools solidify conference membership

Seven Mountain West schools have solidified their membership in the conference, it was officially announced on Thursday evening.

The news comes following interest from the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in the Air Force Falcons and interest from the Pac-12 Conference in the UNLV Rebels.

All seven Mountain West schools — Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, San Jose State, UNLV, and Wyoming — signed a Memorandum of Understanding to remain in the league on Thursday, according to the announcement. Those seven schools have also formally agreed to execute a Grant of Media Rights to the Conference extending from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2032.

“Our immediate priority was solidifying the membership of the Mountain West. Now our focus turns to our collective future on behalf of our student-athletes,” said Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. “The agreements announced today mark a historic moment for the Mountain West and provide much-needed stability and clarity as the world of intercollegiate athletics continues to evolve rapidly. We are excited about our future and are executing our next steps in expanding the Mountain West. We will continue to prioritize the student-athlete experience and do all we can to support our institutions as they compete at the highest levels of intercollegiate athletics.”

Per the release, the Mountain West will provide distribution payments to the remaining schools in accordance with the bylaws of the conference utilizing the following formulas: Air Force and UNLV will receive 24.5%, Nevada, New Mexico, San José State and Wyoming 11.5%, and Hawaii 5%.

“I commend the members of the Mountain West Conference and Commissioner Nevarez for their commitment to ensuring a competitive future for our league and for their dedication to our student-athletes, their success, and overall experience,” said Mountain West Board Chair and UNLV President, Dr. Keith E. Whitfield.

With seven members solidified from 2026 onward, the Mountain West will now need to add two additional members to remain a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) conference. Per NCAA rules, the league will have a two-year grace period beneath the eight-team threshold, which as of now will be the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Since Hawaii is only a partial member of the Mountain West Conference, it does not count toward the eight-team requirement.

Following the 2025 season, five team will depart the Mountain West for the Pac-12. Those teams include Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Utah State.

