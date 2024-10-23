Series Spotlight: A Brief History of the Sunflower Showdown

This week’s series spotlight takes us out on the plains of the United States where there lies a rivalry rooted in history, competition, hatred, and shared futility. It is named the Sunflower Showdown, highlighting the American plains in which these feelings fester.

This is the history of that series. This is Kansas vs. Kansas State.

TALE OF THE TAPE

Series History: Kansas leads 65-51-5

Series Began: October 4, 1902

Recent History: Kansas State has won a series record 15-consecutive meetings

Winningest Coach in the Series: Legendary Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder won 23 games from 1989-2018

Largest Victory: Kansas State won 64-0 in 2002

Rivalry Trophy: Governor’s Cup (the teams did play for Peace Pact Trophy in the 1940s, which was a miniature bronze goal post meant to discourage fans from tearing down the real goal posts. It didn’t last)

BAD BLOOD BEGINS

The rivalry of these two Heartland institutions began back in the 1860s when they were first created.

The Kansas Constitution stated that there was to be a state university created after Kansas became a state and both Manhattan, Kansas, and Lawrence, Kansas fought for that right. Manhattan originally came out on top in this battle, but Kansas governor Charles L. Robinson vetoed the bill because, as it turns out, he was from Lawrence.

The Kansas Legislature attempted to override the veto but failed by two votes. The legislature would try again a year later to make Manhattan the home of the university, but failed again by one vote.

Manhattan finally got it’s way in 1863, but Charles L. Robinson had an ace up his sleeve. He used his influence to get the Legislature to separate the college in Manhattan from the “State University”. Thus, he made it so both towns got a college, but his beloved Lawrence would be the true home to the official “University” while Manhattan would be home to the “lesser” state university.

DISPUTED RECORDS

The founding of each university laid the foundation of hatred and competition that lies between both schools.

With that being said, it only makes sense that the fifth longest running series in all of college football would have a disagreement on the overall record of the series.

If you ask Jayhawk fans, they will tell you that they have 65 wins, while K-State will say that number is 64. That’s because in 1980, the Big Eight Conference ordered Kansas to forfeit the result of their game with Kansas State due to an ineligible player.

Kansas says that the official NCAA rule states that schools only have to recognize forfeit penalties imposed by the NCAA and not the conference itself, and so they keep the extra win.

SHARED FUTILITY

Before Dan Snyder was hired, Kansas State had the worst record of any Division I team and was the only team in the nation that had lost 500 games. In fact, Kansas State still owns the third longest losing streak in the history of the sport — 28 games spanning 1945 through 1948. They would have another streak of 27-straight games without a win, albeit with a record of 0-26-1, in the 1980s. Today they are still in the top ten for losses by a program but have improved their record tremendously.

Not to be “outdone”, Kansas has had its own losing streaks, including losing 27-straight Big 12 games (ending in 2013) and 46-straight road games (ending in 2018). A few years later in 2021, Kansas would break an incredible losing streak of 56-straight road Big 12 games.

These two rivals are bound through history, futility, and the American plains. Saturday marks the 122nd edition of the Sunflower Showdown. Will Kansas State win a record 16th straight time or will Kansas pull the upset to save its season?

2024 MATCHUP

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024

Site: Bill Snyder Family Stadium – Manhattan, Kan.

Time: 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT

TV: ESPN2

