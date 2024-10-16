Series Spotlight: A brief history of the Dakota Marker Rivalry

Welcome to the first ever FCS edition of the Series Spotlight!

Until this point I have only looked at FBS rivalries, but this week I dip into the FCS to highlight a series that is just too cool to pass up — The Dakota Marker.

TALE OF THE TAPE

Series History: North Dakota State leads the series 63-47-5

Series Began: November 30, 1903

Recent History: South Dakota State has won the last 5 meetings

Winningest Coach in the Series: Ralph Ginn (1947-1968) and John Steiglemeier (1997-2022), each won 11 games in the series while coaching for South Dakota State

Largest Victory: NDSU owns the largest victory, an 85-0 win in the first-ever meeting

Rivalry Trophy: The Dakota Marker, a 75-pound replica of the quartzite monuments that marked the boundary between North and South Dakota

BIRTH OF THE DAKOTAS

The land for North and South Dakota was acquired by the United States through the Louisiana Purchase in 1803, but didn’t become organized until 1861 when Abraham Lincoln’s cousin-in-law lobbied for the land to be declared a territory. The original territory included land stretching from the western border of Minnesota into Montana and Wyoming and south into Nebraska.

The Dakotas as we know it wouldn’t come into play until after the Civil War in 1868 with the Treaty of Fort Laramie, which reduced the Dakota territory to its current size. The Treaty of Fort Laramie was signed in agreement with the Dakota branch of the Sioux tribe and is the tribe for which the states are named.

THE MARKING OF A RIVALRY

The Dakota marker is a 75-pound replica of the quartzite monuments that dotted the border between North Dakota and South Dakota when they were split into two states in 1889. It has three markings inscribed on it “N.D.”, “S.D.”, and “190 M”, which stands for 190 miles, or the distance that separates the two schools.

The original markers were 800 pounds, seven feet tall, 10 inches square at the top, and 720 of them were placed in half mile increments along the two states’ border. “N.D.” was etched into the northern side of the marker and “S.D” on the southern.

These “silent sentinels” were placed along the border after the Department of the Interior tasked a surveyor with exploring the new states and marking the border with “conspicuous monuments of the most durable material.”

Not only are the markers unique in the fact that it is the only one in the United States but also that it so perfectly represents the people who live there: tough, hardened, strong, inconspicuous.

It has no sponsor, no special marking, no gold, silver, or bronze.

Just a rough piece of rock to tell you this territory is mine and not yours.

OLD MARKER, NEW MEANING

The NDSU-SDSU rivalry was actually a secondary matchup for both schools for a majority of the meetings, with the University of North Dakota being North Dakota State’s primary rival and the University of South Dakota being the adversary to South Dakota State.

However, as both schools looked to move up into Division I-AA (now known as the Football Championship Subdivision) in 2004. they decided to be partners in the move and become rivals.

Any goodwill between the two schools evaporated after the first meeting (an SDSU victory) and the game has become the center of each school’s schedule as the winner has the inside track to the Missouri Valley Football Conference title and home field advantage throughout the FCS Playoffs.

23 of the last 24 matchups have seen at least one team ranked and this year is no different.

The No. 1 South Dakota State Jackrabbits will travel the “190 M” north to face the No. 2 North Dakota State Bison in another chapter of an increasingly hostile, increasingly meaningful and increasingly tough rivalry—fit for the people and rivalry trophy that make this game great.

2024 MATCHUP

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024

Site: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome, Fargo, ND

Time: 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT

TV: ESPN2

