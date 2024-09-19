Series Spotlight: A brief history of the Battle for Floyd of Rosedale

On Saturday, September 21, the Iowa Hawkeyes will travel to Minneapolis, Minn., to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the 118th meeting of the Battle for Floyd of Rosedale.

TALE OF THE TAPE

Series History: Minnesota leads the series 63-52-2

Series Began: 1891 in Iowa City – Minnesota won 42-4

Recent History: Minnesota won last year 12-10, which broke a streak of eight straight Iowa wins

Winningest Coach in the Series: Kirk Ferentz. He has amassed 18 wins from 1999-present.

Largest Victory: Minnesota owns the series largest win, a 75-0 domination.

Rivalry Trophy: Floyd of Rosedale: a 98-pound, 21-inch long and 15-inch high bronze pig statue

BAD BLOOD BEGINS

While the Floyd of Rosedale didn’t come into play until 1935, its origin story starts one year before when the Iowa Hawkeyes were defeated in Minneapolis, 48-12. That meeting saw Iowa halfback Ozzie Simmons, who was one of the few black athletes playing at the time, beat up and harassed so badly that he had to leave the game. The hits were late and, according to Simmons himself, very obviously so.

The next year Minnesota coach Bernie Bierman received many threatening letters from Iowa fans ahead of the 5-0 Gophers traveling to play the 4-0 Hawkeyes, who had recently been reinstated after getting in trouble for slush fund violations. Iowa’s governor Clyde Herring even got in on the ruckus telling reporters “If the officials stand for any rough tactics like Minnesota used last year, I’m sure the crowd won’t.”

After hearing what amounted to a threatened riot by Iowa’s governor, Bierman threatened to cease all athletic relations with the Hawkeyes. Minnesota’s Attorney General even got in on the controversy, calling Clyde Herring “unsportsmanlike” and “cowardly”.

Thankfully, Minnesota Governor Floyd Olsen had a plan to diffuse the situation.

On the morning of the game, Governor Olsen sent a telegram to Gov. Herring, betting a Minnesota prize hog against an Iowa prize hog that Minnesota would win. Gov. Herring accepted and the game proceeded without incident. Minnesota went on to win the game, 13-6, Ozzie Simmons played the game injury free, and Gov. Olsen received his prized hog a few days later.

The pig was donated to Gov. Herring by Allen Loomis of Rosedale Farms of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and was named Floyd after the Minnesota governor. Hence, the first and last live Floyd of Rosedale was born.

Sadly, the pig and Governor Olsen both died before the next game was played. Before his death, Governor Olsen commissioned a sculptor to make a statue of Floyd of Rosedale’s likeness. That statue is still played for to this day.

NOTABLE GAMES

2023

Minnesota defeated Iowa, 12-10, for their first win in Iowa City since 1999, but for a few moments it didn’t seem like that was the case. With a couple minutes left in the game, Iowa return man Cooper DeJean ran towards a punt waving his hand. He then picked up the ball and ran it in for a touchdown. However, replay review showed (correctly) that his hand waving constituted an invalid fair catch signal, making the ball dead where it was picked up. No touchdown. Iowa fans were understandably irate, but their offense still only needed about 20 yards to get into field goal range, which they couldn’t.

There is a lot of misunderstanding among all fans about the actual ruling and whether the officials called a fair catch or not. To make it clear, they did not call DeJean’s hand waving a fair catch but, rather, an invalid fair catch signal. By waving his hand in a way that is similar to a traditional fair catch motion, it can be misinterpreted by the kicking team and thus makes the ball dead. Here is a good explanation using the <a href=”https://www.thedailygopher.com/2024/9/16/24245298/it-wasnt-a-fair-catch-minnesota-iowa-invalid-signal” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>NCAA written rule</a>.

1960

Both teams came into the game undefeated with Iowa boasting the No. 1 ranking while Minnesota was No. 3. The game was played for the Big Ten title and Rose Bowl game berth riding on the outcome. Fortunately, the Gophers prevailed and would go on to be national champions.

2024 MATCHUP

What will this year’s battle for the pig bring? Will Iowa get revenge over the “controversy” of last year or can Minnesota remain owners of Floyd of Rosedale?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024

Site: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

Time: 7:30pm ET

TV: NBC/Peacock

