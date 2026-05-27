SEC football to end late-November “cupcake weekend” beginning in 2027

The Southeastern Conference’s athletic directors voted Tuesday at the league’s spring meetings to move conference games into the next‑to‑last weekend of the regular season, a change that will effectively end the long‑standing practice of scheduling weaker nonconference opponents as tune‑ups before Rivalry Week. Commissioner Greg Sankey called it “the end of cupcake weekend.”

SEC athletic directors vote to play conference games on next to last week of regular season, starting in 2027. "That's the end of cupcake weekend," SEC commish Greg Sankey said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 26, 2026

The decision follows the SEC’s move to a nine‑game conference schedule, which increases the number of weekends that must be filled with league matchups and reduces flexibility for late‑season nonconference dates. League officials said the shift is intended to avoid scheduling imbalances and the “backward domino effect” of odd open dates late in the season.

“It’s nine conference games and a recognition that you’re populating more weekends,” Sankey said. “And so you really cannot have odd numbers of open or non-conference dates later in the season because then that has a backward domino effect in where you place games early. We ran into some of that in the ’26 season.”

For years, the penultimate weekend routinely featured FCS opponents or lower‑tier FBS teams, producing lopsided results and little competitive value. Over the past three seasons the SEC played far more non-conference games than conference games on that weekend, with many matchups ending in blowouts. League records show a heavy skew toward “buy games” and Group‑of‑Six opponents on that date.

Examples of recent matchups that typified the weekend include Georgia hosting Charlotte and Alabama playing Eastern Illinois in the 2025 season, and other programs scheduling FCS or Group‑of‑Six opponents. Those kinds of games — often used to rest starters and secure a win before rivalry finales — will be displaced by conference contests under the new plan.

Moving forward, non-conference games are expected to be concentrated earlier in the season, particularly in the first three weeks. Other leagues with similar scheduling formats include the Big Ten and Big 12.

Looking at future schedules across the league, it’s clear that conference members were expecting this move. The only “cupcake” non-conference game scheduled for the second-to-last weekend in November is Chattanooga at Mississippi State in 2027.