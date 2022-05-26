SEC football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The SEC football schedule 2022 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced. A total of 35 games are now set for the first three weeks of the college football season.
The Vanderbilt Commodores will be the first SEC team in action in the fall of 2022 when they travel to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27. The game will be televised by CBSSN at 10:30pm ET.
Two SEC teams open their seasons on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Tennessee Volunteers host the Ball State Cardinals, while the Missouri Tigers host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
The opening Saturday features a few good non-conference games — Georgia vs. Oregon (in Atlanta, Ga.), Cincinnati at Arkansas, Utah at Florida, and Memphis at Mississippi State.
On Sunday, Sept. 4, the LSU Tigers take on the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.
Conference action gets underway in Week 2 (Saturday, Sept. 10) with two contests — Kentucky at Florida and South Carolina at Arkansas.
The SEC also announced information for nine additional games later in the season.
Listed below are the SEC games that have been selected for television as of May 26. All remaining SEC controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.
SEC football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV
*All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Vanderbilt at Hawaii – 10:30pm, CBSSN
Thursday, Sept. 1
Ball State at Tennessee – 7pm, SECN
Louisiana Tech at Missouri – 8pm, ESPNU
Saturday, Sept. 3
Sam Houston State at Texas A&M – Noon, SECN
Oregon vs. Georgia (in Atlanta) – 3:30pm, ABC
Cincinnati at Arkansas – 3:30pm, ESPN
Troy at Ole Miss – 4pm, SECN
Utah at Florida – 7pm, ESPN
Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Elon at Vanderbilt – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Mercer at Auburn – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Memphis at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Utah State at Alabama – 7:30pm, SECN
Georgia State at South Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Sunday, Sept. 4
Florida State vs. LSU (in New Orleans) – 7:30pm, ABC
Saturday, Sept. 10
Alabama at Texas – 12pm, FOX
Missouri at Kansas State – Noon, ESPN2
South Carolina at Arkansas – Noon, ESPN
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt – Noon, SECN
Tennessee at Pittsburgh – 3:30pm, ABC
Appalachian State at Texas A&M – 3:30pm, ESPN2
Samford at Georgia – 4pm, SECN
Kentucky at Florida – 7pm, ESPN
Central Arkansas at Ole Miss – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
San Jose State at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Southern at LSU – 7:30pm, SECN
Mississippi State at Arizona – 11pm, FS1
Saturday, Sept. 17
Georgia at South Carolina – Noon, ESPN
Youngstown State at Kentucky – Noon, SECN
Abilene Christian at Missouri – Noon, ESPN+/SECN+
Penn State at Auburn – 3:30pm CBS
Ole Miss at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ABC
Vanderbilt at NIU – 3:30pm, CBSSN
ULM at Alabama – 4pm, SECN
Mississippi State at LSU – 6pm, ESPN
Akron at Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Missouri State at Arkansas – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+
USF at Florida – 7:30pm, SECN
Miami at Texas A&M – 9pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 24
Kent State at Georgia – Noon, ESPN+/SECN+
New Mexico at LSU – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+
Saturday, Oct. 1
Eastern Washington at Florida – Noon, ESPN+/SECN+
Saturday, Oct. 15
Arkansas at BYU – TBD
Saturday, Nov. 19
Austin Peay at Alabama – Noon, ESPN+/SECN+
UMass at Texas A&M – TBD – ESPN+/SECN+
ETSU at Mississippi State – TBD – ESPN+/SECN+
Thursday, Nov. 24
Mississippi State at Ole Miss – 7pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 25
Florida at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC
Football Schedules