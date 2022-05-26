SEC football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The SEC football schedule 2022 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced. A total of 35 games are now set for the first three weeks of the college football season.

The Vanderbilt Commodores will be the first SEC team in action in the fall of 2022 when they travel to take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27. The game will be televised by CBSSN at 10:30pm ET.

Two SEC teams open their seasons on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Tennessee Volunteers host the Ball State Cardinals, while the Missouri Tigers host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The opening Saturday features a few good non-conference games — Georgia vs. Oregon (in Atlanta, Ga.), Cincinnati at Arkansas, Utah at Florida, and Memphis at Mississippi State.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, the LSU Tigers take on the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

Conference action gets underway in Week 2 (Saturday, Sept. 10) with two contests — Kentucky at Florida and South Carolina at Arkansas.

The SEC also announced information for nine additional games later in the season.

Listed below are the SEC games that have been selected for television as of May 26. All remaining SEC controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

SEC football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Vanderbilt at Hawaii – 10:30pm, CBSSN

Thursday, Sept. 1

Ball State at Tennessee – 7pm, SECN

Louisiana Tech at Missouri – 8pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Sept. 3

Sam Houston State at Texas A&M – Noon, SECN

Oregon vs. Georgia (in Atlanta) – 3:30pm, ABC

Cincinnati at Arkansas – 3:30pm, ESPN

Troy at Ole Miss – 4pm, SECN

Utah at Florida – 7pm, ESPN

Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Elon at Vanderbilt – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Mercer at Auburn – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Memphis at Mississippi State – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Utah State at Alabama – 7:30pm, SECN

Georgia State at South Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Sunday, Sept. 4

Florida State vs. LSU (in New Orleans) – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Sept. 10

Alabama at Texas – 12pm, FOX

Missouri at Kansas State – Noon, ESPN2

South Carolina at Arkansas – Noon, ESPN

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt – Noon, SECN

Tennessee at Pittsburgh – 3:30pm, ABC

Appalachian State at Texas A&M – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Samford at Georgia – 4pm, SECN

Kentucky at Florida – 7pm, ESPN

Central Arkansas at Ole Miss – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

San Jose State at Auburn – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Southern at LSU – 7:30pm, SECN

Mississippi State at Arizona – 11pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 17

Georgia at South Carolina – Noon, ESPN

Youngstown State at Kentucky – Noon, SECN

Abilene Christian at Missouri – Noon, ESPN+/SECN+

Penn State at Auburn – 3:30pm CBS

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ABC

Vanderbilt at NIU – 3:30pm, CBSSN

ULM at Alabama – 4pm, SECN

Mississippi State at LSU – 6pm, ESPN

Akron at Tennessee – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Missouri State at Arkansas – 7pm, ESPN+/SECN+

USF at Florida – 7:30pm, SECN

Miami at Texas A&M – 9pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 24

Kent State at Georgia – Noon, ESPN+/SECN+

New Mexico at LSU – 7:30pm, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, Oct. 1

Eastern Washington at Florida – Noon, ESPN+/SECN+

Saturday, Oct. 15

Arkansas at BYU – TBD

Saturday, Nov. 19

Austin Peay at Alabama – Noon, ESPN+/SECN+

UMass at Texas A&M – TBD – ESPN+/SECN+

ETSU at Mississippi State – TBD – ESPN+/SECN+

Thursday, Nov. 24

Mississippi State at Ole Miss – 7pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 25

Florida at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC

Football Schedules