SEC coaches challenge playoff criteria amid scheduling debate at 2025 Media Days

At 2025 SEC Media Days, the most powerful football conference in the country revealed its deepest insecurities, not about competition, but about fairness. As the College Football Playoff expands and the SEC weighs the merits of an eight-versus-nine-game conference schedule, coaches are asking tough questions: Who is picking the Playoff teams? What do they value? And is the system rigged against the SEC’s own strength?

No one summed up that tension better than Kirby Smart.

“Forever I was a nine-game proponent because it was better for our fan bases. It was better for television. It was better for increasing revenue, which is a huge demand right now on college athletics,” Smart said. “So I like the idea of nine. My concern with the idea of nine is: How are we picking the 12 or 14 teams? Who’s picking them? What do they value? Because I don’t think we saw value in adding nine more losses to our league last year in terms of the way they picked the teams.”

Lane Kiffin took it a step further, quoting an unnamed peer to question how SEC strength is perceived compared to other leagues. “I had a coach that played Clemson last year say, ‘Put Clemson on my schedule every week compared to playing SEC teams,’” Kiffin said. “But there might be years that also the ACC really does have real teams.”

Shane Beamer emphasized his support for expanding access to the Playoff, but also warned against diluting the value of the regular season. “I want to make sure we have the greatest regular season in any sport in college athletics,” he said. “It’ll still make a lot more games meaningful in the month of November… but I want to make sure that the other teams in this league aren’t playing nine SEC games and then playing three games that they should win, because that’s not very smart as the head coach of South Carolina to be doing that if that’s what the other teams in this league aren’t doing.”

Brian Kelly added a different angle, suggesting that balancing a schedule doesn’t have to mean loading up on bluebloods. “Why not play the schools from your own state and share in the revenue?” Kelly asked. “We’re gonna play Louisiana Tech and Southeast Louisiana this year, and we’re excited about those.”

Josh Heupel and Steve Sarkisian in past comments have highlighted the importance of tradition and fairness. “I think the rivalries, the special games … are a huge part of what fan bases look forward to,” Heupel said. Sarkisian added, “Eight teams are going to win and eight are going to lose [with a ninth SEC game]. Nobody wants to get punished playing another game.”

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey acknowledged the debate is far from settled. “We have to understand how strength of schedule is being evaluated by the Playoff committee. That will ultimately drive our decision,” Sankey said. “But we’re not going to put our teams at a disadvantage just to say we play nine [conference] games.”

As college football evolves, the SEC remains defiant, willing to schedule tough, but demanding a selection process that respects it. Until then, expect the conversation to continue. After all, as Smart said, “This is the talking season.”