SEC Championship Game: 2025 matchup, kickoff time, TV channel, streaming

The SEC Championship Game for 2025 features the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs taking on the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The SEC Championship Game, which began in 1992, is now on it’s 34th edition. The first two games were played at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., with the next 23 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened in 2017, is now hosting its ninth SEC Championship Game matchup.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will make their league-leading 16th appearance in the SEC Championship Game, carrying an impressive 11-4 all-time record in the contest. As the designated home team for Saturday’s matchup, Alabama enters with a 10-2 overall mark and a 7-1 record in SEC play.

Currently ranked No. 9 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, the Crimson Tide secured their spot in the title game last weekend with a 27-20 victory over Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. CFP No. 3 Georgia clinched its berth late on Friday evening, Nov. 28, following Texas A&M’s road loss to Texas.

The Bulldogs will be making their 13th SEC Championship Game appearance. Georgia, last year’s champion after defeating Texas, owns a 5-7 record in the event.

The two programs met earlier this season in Athens on Sept. 27, where Alabama edged Georgia 24-21 for its third straight win in the series. The Crimson Tide also boast a flawless 4-0 record against the Bulldogs in SEC Championship Game history

Brett McMurphy of On3 currently projects Georgia to defeat Alabama and advance to the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl to face the Miami Hurricanes. McMurphy projects Alabama to play the Oklahoma Sooners in a first round College Football Playoff matchup in Norman, Okla.

SEC Championship Game: 2025 matchup

Matchup: (3) Georgia vs. (9) Alabama

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Date: Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

Time: 4:00pm ET

TV: ABC

Streaming: WatchESPN

Crew: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (reporter), and Laura Rutledge (reporter)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

