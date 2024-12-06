SEC Championship Game: 2024 matchup, kickoff time, TV channel, streaming

The SEC Championship Game for 2024 features the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs taking on the No. 2 Texas Longhorns. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

The SEC Championship Game, which began in 1992, is now on it’s 33rd edition. The first two games were played at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., with the next 23 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened in 2017, is now hosting its eighth SEC Championship Game matchup.

The 2024 SEC Championship Game will mark the first time that the two participants are the top two seeds overall, rather than the champions of the East and West divisions, which were eliminated prior to the season.

The Texas Longhorns will be making their first SEC Championship Game appearance in their first season as a member of the SEC. The Longhorns head into the game with an 11-1 overall record and a league-best 7-1 record in SEC play. That record earned the Longhorns the No. 1 seed and the home team designation in the championship game.

Texas, currently 2nd in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, clinched its spot in the SEC Championship Game last Saturday when they defeated the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station, 17-7.

The Georgia Bulldogs, currently ranked No. 5 by the CFP, clinched their spot in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, Nov. 23. The Bulldogs punched their ticket to the title game after the Oklahoma Sooners upset the Alabama Crimson Tide, 24-3, and the Auburn Tigers defeated the Texas A&M Aggies in quadruple overtime, 43-41. Georgia went on to finish the season with a 6-2 record in SEC action with an overall record of 10-2.

Georgia will be making its 12th SEC Championship Game appearance. The Bulldogs, who fell to Alabama last season, have a 4-7 record in the SEC Championship Game.

Texas and Georgia last met earlier this season in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 19. The Bulldogs defeated the Longhorns in that contest, 30-15, when the Longhorns were the top-ranked team.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Texas to defeat Georgia and advance to the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl to face…the Georgia Bulldogs. McMurphy projects Georgia to play the Indiana Hoosiers in a first round College Football Playoff matchup in Athens, Ga.

SEC Championship Game: 2024 matchup

Matchup: (5) Georgia vs. (2) Texas

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024

Time: 4:00pm ET

TV: ABC (Streaming via ESPN3)

Crew: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Holly Rowe (sideline)

