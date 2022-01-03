Saturday doubleheader, Sunday Night Football matchups set for Week 18

The NFL has announced the two Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday and the Sunday Night Football matchups for Week 18 of the 2021 regular-season.
The two Monday Night Football branded games in Week 18 will be played in on Saturday, January 8, 2022. The first matchup features the Denver Broncos hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30pm ET.
The second and final matchup on Saturday features the Dallas Cowboys traveling to take on the Philadelphia Eagles and the game will kickoff at 8:15pm ET.
Both Week 18 Saturday games will be broadcast on ESPN with a simulcast on ABC and streaming coverage on ESPN+.
The Monday Night Football crew – Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters, and John Parry – will call one of the two games. The other game will be called by ESPN’s top college football crew – Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit – along with Laura Rutledge as the reporter.
The Sunday Night Football Game in Week 18 will feature the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at 8:20pm ET on NBC.
Below is the current schedule for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season. Networks for the the Sunday early and mid-afternoon games will be finalized on Monday.
WEEK 18 (all times Eastern)
Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022
Kansas City at Denver – 4:30pm ESPN/ABC
Dallas at Philadelphia – 8:15pm ESPN/ABC
Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022
Pittsburgh at Baltimore – 1:00pm
Cincinnati at Cleveland – 1:00pm
Green Bay at Detroit – 1:00pm
Tennessee at Houston – 1:00pm
Indianapolis at Jacksonville – 1:00pm
Chicago at Minnesota – 1:00pm
Washington at NY Giants – 1:00pm
Seattle at Arizona – 4:25pm
New Orleans at Atlanta – 4:25pm
NY Jets at Buffalo – 4:25pm
San Francisco at LA Rams – 4:25pm
New England at Miami – 4:25pm
Carolina at Tampa Bay – 4:25pm
LA Chargers at Las Vegas – 8:20pm, NBC
