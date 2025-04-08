San Jose State, Oregon State schedule football series for 2029, 2030

The San Jose State Spartans and Oregon State Beavers have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2029 and 2030 seasons. The series was announced on SJSU’s athletics website.

In the first game of the series, San Jose State will venture to square off with Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029. The Beavers will then hit the road to take on the Spartans at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2030, which will conclude the two-game series.

The sides battled last season, with San Jose State claiming a 24-13 decision in Corvallis that made the Spartans bowl-eligible.

Oregon State is a member of the Pac-12 in football, while San Jose State competes in the Mountain West.

San Jose State now has tentatively complete 2029 and 2030 non-league slates. The 2029 campaign features home dates with Eastern Michigan (Sept. 1) and Utah Tech (Sept. 15), with a Sept. 29 visit to Fresno State joining the date in Corvallis on the non-league docket. Cal Poly will visit CEFCU Stadium in Sept. 21, 2030, to join the Beavers’ visit to San Jose. The 2030 schedule features road contests at UT-San Antonio (Aug. 31) and Rice (Sept. 14).

Oregon State now has three non-league dates set for the 2029 and 2030 seasons. The Beavers will host Sacramento State on Sept. 1, 2029, with a visit to Wake Forest on Sept. 29 of that season. Ole Miss will visit Corvallis on Aug. 31, 2030, with a trek to Kansas State on Sept. 14 of that year.

