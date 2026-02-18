San Francisco 49ers to play in 2026 NFL Mexico City game

The San Francisco 49ers will be one of the participating teams in the 2026 NFL Mexico City game, the league announced Wednesday.

The game will be played in December at Estadio Banorte (Estadio Azteca) in Mexico City, Mexico. The stadium is the home of the soccer team Club America, as well as the Mexico national team, and has a seating capacity of 90,000.

“We’re delighted to host the San Francisco 49ers once again in Mexico City for the 2026 NFL Mexico Game,” said NFL Director General Arturo Olive. “Returning to Estadio Banorte highlights our strong, ongoing commitment to Mexico. Few places generate the kind of energy we see here, and we look forward to being back in a country that plays such a meaningful role in the growth of our game.”

The opponent for San Francisco will be either Arizona, Seattle, Philadelphia, Washington, Minnesota, Denver, Las Vegas or Miami.

“We are thrilled to return to Mexico and to play in front of one of the most passionate fan bases in the league,” said San Francisco 49ers CEO Al Guido. “After two unforgettable experiences in 2005 and 2022 in Mexico City, we’re excited to reunite with the Mexico Faithful and look forward to the energy local fans will bring in creating a true home-field advantage for our team abroad.”

The NFL will announce the opponent for the 49ers in Mexico City when the complete league schedule is released this spring. San Francisco is also slated to play the LA Rams in Australia in 2026, reportedly to open the season.

Below are the details on the nine International Games for the 2026 season:

• One game in Melbourne, Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, featuring the Los Angeles Rams hosting the San Francisco 49ers

• One game in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil at Maracanã Stadium, featuring the Dallas Cowboys as one of the participating teams

• One game in Munich, Germany at FC Bayern Munich Arena

• Three games in London, U.K.

• One game in Madrid, Spain at the Bernabéu Stadium – home to Real Madrid C.F.

• One game in Paris, France, at the Stade de France Stadium, featuring the New Orleans Saints as one of the participating teams

• One game in Mexico City, Mexico at the Estadio Banorte, featuring the San Francisco 49ers as one of the participating teams

NFL International Games