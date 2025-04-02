San Diego Toreros release 2025 football schedule

The San Diego Toreros have released their 2025 football schedule, which features six home contests at Torero Stadium and 12 games overall.

San Diego opens the 2025 season with four consecutive non-conference games, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home at Torero Stadium in San Diego, Calif., against the Cal Poly Mustangs. The following week on Sept. 6, San Diego hosts the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

Consecutive road contests are next and round out the non-conference slate for San Diego. The Toreros visit the Montana State Bobcats on Sept. 13, followed by the Princeton Tigers on Sept. 20.

San Diego begins Pioneer Football League (PFL) play at home against St. Thomas on Sept. 27. Other PFL opponents slated to visit Torero Stadium in 2025 include Drake on Oct. 11 (Homecoming), Dayton on Nov. 1, and Butler on Nov. 15.

Road PFL opponents for San Diego this fall include Marist on Oct. 4, Davidson on Oct. 25, Valparaiso on Nov. 8, and Stetson on Nov. 22.

Below is San Diego’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 San Diego Football Schedule

08/30 – Cal Poly

09/06 – Southern Utah

09/13 – at Montana State

09/20 – at Princeton

09/27 – St. Thomas*

10/04 – at Marist*

10/11 – Drake*

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – at Davidson*

11/01 – Dayton*

11/08 – at Valparaiso*

11/15 – Butler*

11/22 – at Stetson*

* Pioneer League contest.

San Diego finished the 2024 season 8-3 overall and 6-2 in Pioneer Football League play. The Toreros are entering their third season under head coach Brandon Moore, who is now 12-10 overall.