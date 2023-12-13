San Diego State adds Texas A&M-Commerce to 2024 football schedule

The San Diego State Aztecs have added the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions to their 2024 football schedule, according to a report by The San Diego Union-Tribune.

San Diego State will host Texas A&M-Commerce at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. The game will be the season-opener for both schools and will mark their first-ever meeting on the gridiron.

Texas A&M-Commerce is a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Lions finished the 2023 season 1-9 overall and 1-5 in Southland action. It was the second season for the Lions at the FCS level after moving up from Division II.

With the addition of Texas A&M-Commerce, San Diego State now has all five non-conference opponents set for the 2024 season. The Aztecs have previously scheduled contests at the California Golden Bears on Sept. 14 and the Central Michigan Chippewas on Sept. 28.

San Diego State is also slated to host the Washington State Cougars in 2024 and will also face the Oregon State Beavers as part of a scheduling alliance between the Mountain West Conference and the Pac-12 Conference.

Due to the scheduling alliance and the addition of Oregon State, San Diego State will play seven Mountain West football opponents in 2024 instead of eight. The exact opponents have not yet been announced.

San Diego State was previously scheduled to host the Portland State Vikings in 2024, but the Vikings will now play at Boise State instead.

Texas A&M-Commerce now has four non-conference games scheduled in 2024 and only needs one more. The Lions are also slated to visit the UC Davis Aggies on Sept. 7 and host the Sacramento State Hornets on Sept. 21. A&M-Commerce also has a home date with the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on the books, but a date for that game is to be determined.

