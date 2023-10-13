Boise State adds Portland State to 2024 football schedule, per report

The Boise State Broncos will host the Portland State Vikings in 2024, according to a report from John Canzano.

On a recent episode of the Canzano & Wilner podcast, Canzano revealed that the Portland State Vikings will travel to take on the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, on Sept. 21, 2024.

Portland State was previously scheduled to play at the San Diego State Aztecs on that date, but that game is off. Canzano revealed that there will be an exchange of $50,000 for the game switch, which will presumably go to Portland State.

On Friday afternoon, Mike Prater of Bronco News Nation confirmed the Boise State-Portland State contest.

BREAKING: @broncosportsFB to host Portland St. on Sept. 21, 2024, replacing lost Houston game, per sources. Verbal agreement in place, waiting to be signed. PSU was scheduled to play San Diego St, which is paying PSU $50,000 to get out of that game. First reported @johncanzanobft pic.twitter.com/y8NF9jOzsb — 𝐌𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 (@MikeFPrater) October 13, 2023

Boise State had a non-conference opening in 2024 after postponing their contest with the Houston Cougars, which was reported last month.

As it stands now, Boise State is scheduled to open the 2024 season on the road against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Aug. 31. The Broncos will then host the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 7 before visiting the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 14.

San Diego State will now need to locate a replacement opponent for Portland State next season. In other non-conference action in 2024, the Aztecs are slated to host the Washington State Cougars on Sept. 7 and visit both the Cal Golden Bears on Sept. 14 and the Central Michigan Chippewas on Sept. 28.

Portland State is currently scheduled to open their 2024 campaign at the Washington State Cougars on Aug. 31. Since the 2024 season is a 12-game schedule for FCS teams, the Vikings can add two additional opponents.

