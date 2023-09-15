Houston, Boise State modifying football series previously set to begin in 2024

The Houston Cougars and Boise State Broncos plan to modify their home-and-home football series that was scheduled for 2024 and 2025, according to separate reports.

Houston and Boise State originally scheduled a home-and-home series back in 2017. After a couple of amendments, the series was set to begin on Sept. 21, 2024 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, before concluding the following season at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 20, 2025.

On August 11, Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle tweeted that the series “…won’t happen as originally scheduled.”

Although there has been no official announcement, Houston’s home-and-home series with Boise State (2024 in Boise and 2025 at TDECU Stadium) won’t happen as originally scheduled, per sources. — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) August 11, 2023

Five days later, Duarte stated that the series was “set to be canceled” in an answer to a question in a Houston Chronicle mailbag.

A separate report from B.J. Rains on August 11, a beat writer for Boise State and owner of BroncoNationNews.com, stated that only the 2024 contest in Boise would not be played and he included a statement from Boise State AD Jeramiah Dickey.

“We are currently engaged in conversations with Houston about adjusting our scheduled series,” Dickey stated. “As the college football landscape continues to change, we must adapt with it. We are committed to bringing Houston to Albertsons Stadium in the near future, while adhering to our scheduling philosophy that positions Boise State football to compete for championships.”

After we learned the above information earlier today and reported on it, Joseph Duarte retracted his statement that the series was “canceled,” while B.J. Rains confirmed with Boise State that the 2025 game is “still on” and the 2024 game is “not happening.”

The Houston-Boise State football series set for 2024-25 has not been canceled as I previously reported. My apologies for the inaccurate information.@FBSchedules @UHCougarFB @BroncoSports — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) September 15, 2023

Just confirmed with Boise State: Broncos game at Houston in 2025 is still on. As @BNNBroncoNation previously reported, the 2024 game is not happening. https://t.co/TpFbL7VQmL — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) September 15, 2023

The series is likely being modified due to Houston joining the Big 12 Conference and wanting to reorganize their future opponents to align with the Big 12’s nine-game conference schedule format. For Boise State, keeping Houston on their 2024 slate would mean they would face three Power Five opponents in non-conference play.

Houston is currently scheduled to open the 2024 season at home against the UNLV Rebels on Aug. 31. The Cougars will then travel to face the Oklahoma Sooners the following week on Sept. 7.

Boise State is set to open their 2024 campaign with a non-conference game on the road against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Aug. 31. The Broncos will then host the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 7 before returning to the road to take on the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 14.

Although several teams have openings in 2024, it’s likely that both Houston and Boise State will fill their opening next season with opponents from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

