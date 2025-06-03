Samford sets kickoff times for home football games in 2025

The Samford Bulldogs have announced kickoff times for their home football games in 2025, which includes five contests at Bobby Bowden Field at Pete Hanna Stadium in Homewood, Ala.

Samford opens its home slate on Thursday, Aug. 28 against the West Georgia Wolves, with the kickoff set for 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT. Nine days later on Saturday, Sept. 6, Samford will host the Bulldogs of The Citadel and the contest will kickoff at 3:30pm ET / 2:30pm CT.

After two road contests, Samford returns home to host the Furman Paladins on Sept. 27 and the game will kickoff at 3:30pm ET / 2:30pm CT. Samford’s final two home games will also kickoff at 3:30pm ET — vs. Chattanooga on Oct. 25 and vs. ETSU on Nov. 8.

Kickoff times for six of Samford’s seven road tilts are also set — Sept. 13 at Baylor (noon ET), Sept. 20 at Western Carolina (2:30pm ET), Oct. 4 at Mercer (4:00pm ET), Oct. 18 at VMI (1:30pm ET), Nov. 15 at Austin Peay (2:00pm ET), and Nov. 22 at Texas A&M (noon ET).

All five of Samford’s home games this season will be streamed live via ESPN+.

2025 Samford Home Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 28

vs. West Georgia – 7:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 6

vs. The Citadel – 3:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 27

vs. Furman – 3:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 25

vs. Chattanooga – 3:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 8

vs. ETSU – 3:30pm

