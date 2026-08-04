Sam Houston to play at Kansas State in 2029

2Sep 27, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats mascot Willie Wildcat celebrates a touchdown against the UCF Knights in the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Sam Houston Bearkats will play at the Kansas State Wildcats in 2029, according to an official announcement from Sam Houston State University.

Sam Houston will travel to play Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Kan., on Saturday, September 15, 2029. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs on the gridiron.

Kansas State now has two non-conference games scheduled for the 2029 season with the addition of Sam Houston. The Wildcats are also scheduled to visit Washington State on Sept. 8.

Kansas State becomes the third announced non-conference opponent for Sam Houston for the 2029 season. The Bearkats are also slated to visit Georgia Southern on Sept. 8 and host Troy on Sept. 22, which was pushed back from its original date of Sept. 1.

The 2026 season kicks off for Kansas State on Saturday, Sept. 5 at home against FCS Nicholls. The game will be streamed live via ESPN+ at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT.

Sam Houston begins its fall 2026 campaign on the road, traveling to face Troy on Sept. 5. Kickoff is slated for 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm ET with live streaming on ESPN+.

Football Schedules