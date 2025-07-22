Sacred Heart football to join CAA in 2026

The Sacred Heart Pioneers football team will join the CAA on July 1, 2026, the league announced Tuesday.

The Pioneers join the circuit after becoming an FCS independent in 2024 following nearly 25 seasons in the Northeast Conference (NEC). The remainder of the school’s sports teams compete in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC).

“We are pleased to welcome Sacred Heart University as the newest member of the conference,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said. “In an ever-changing landscape across collegiate athletics and in FCS football, Sacred Heart is committed to competing at the highest level and striving for championships. Sacred Heart is a great fit for the conference academically and geographically, and we look forward to what they will bring to the CAA.”

“Joining the CAA begins an exciting new chapter for our university. This move not only strengthens our commitment to athletic excellence, but it also aligns us with institutions that share our values in academics, competition and community,” said SHU President Dr. John Petillo. “We look forward to new rivalries, greater exposure and the incredible opportunities the CAA brings for our student-athletes and fans. SHU football has been a great source of pride as well as a galvanizing element for our community. We’ve been inspired by many of the accomplishments of Pioneers on the football field.”

“We are excited to compete with the outstanding CAA football programs. We fully intend to contribute to the legacy of this great conference with integrity, grit and with the Pioneering spirit that defines Sacred Heart,” said Judy Ann Riccio, Sacred Heart’s Executive Director of Athletics. “At Sacred Heart University, our football program is dedicated to developing student-athletes through a commitment to excellence both on and off the field,” said Mark Nofri, Head Coach of SHU Football. “Joining the CAA elevates that mission to a new level. We’re thrilled to compete in one of the nation’s premier conferences and look forward to making a lasting impact on its proud tradition.”

With the addition of Sacred Heart, the CAA will boast 13 football members in 2026. The Pioneers join Albany, Bryant, Campbell, Elon, Hampton, Maine, Monmouth, New Hampshire, North Carolina A&T, Rhode Island, Stony Brook, and Towson.

