Sacred Heart adds two opponents, completes 2025 football schedule

The Sacred Heart Pioneers have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes new contests against Howard and Mercyhurst.

The 2025 season will be the second for Sacred Heart as a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Independent following its departure from the Northeast Conference (NEC).

Sacred Heart opens the 2025 season with a home contest at Campus Field in Fairfield, Conn., on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Stonehill Skyhawks. SHU then packs its bags for three consecutive weekends, trekking to face the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Sept. 6, LIU Sharks on Sept. 13, and Norfolk State Spartans on Sept. 20.

The Pioneers then return home to host the Delaware State Hornets on Sept. 27 before traveling to clash with the Central Connecticut Blue Devils on Oct. 4.

The Howard Bison will visit Fairfield on Oct. 11 for a matchup that was previously unannounced. Two road games follow with an open date sandwiched in between — at the Montana Grizzlies on Oct. 18 and at the Mercyhurst Lakers on Nov. 1, the latter of which was also previously unannounced.

Consecutive home tilts are up next as the Pioneers welcome the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons and Merrimack Warriors to Campus Field on Nov. 8 and Nov. 15, respectively.

Sacred Heart closes out the 2025 season with a road matchup against the Villanova Wildcats on Nov. 22.

Below is Sacred Heart’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Sacred Heart Football Schedule

08/30 – Stonehill

09/06 – at Lehigh

09/13 – at LIU

09/20 – at Norfolk State

09/27 – Delaware State

10/04 – at Central Connecticut

10/11 – Howard

10/18 – at Montana

11/01 – at Mercyhurst

11/08 – Virginia-Lynchburg

11/15 – Merrimack

11/22 – at Villanova

Sacred Heart finished the 2024 season 5-6 overall. The 2025 season will be the 14th for the Pioneers under head coach Mark Nofri, who has a 74-68 overall record at the school.