Sacramento State unveils 2026 football schedule, marking its FBS debut

The Sacramento State Hornets have announced their 2026 non-conference football schedule, their first at the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) level.

Sacramento State, which has competed at the FCS level since 1995, announced on February 16 that it was moving up to the FBS and joining the Mid-American Conference (MAC). As a result, the Hornets have a completely new slate of opponents for the 2026 season.

Sacramento State will kick off its inaugural FBS season in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29 on the road against the Eastern Michigan Eagles, which also lifts the lid on MAC action.

One week later on September 5, Sacramento State hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif. The following week on September 12, the Hornets travel to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs.

In other non-conference action, Sacramento State will host North Dakota State on September 19 before concluding non-conference action at the end of the regular-season on November 28 at Hawaii.

In Mid-American Conference action this fall, Sacramento State will host UMass, Ohio, Kent State, and Toledo, while traveling to Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Ball State, and Central Michigan. Check out the complete 2026 football schedule for the Sacramento State Hornets below.

2026 Sacramento State Football Schedule

08/29 – at Eastern Michigan*

09/05 – MVSU

09/12 – at Fresno State

09/19 – North Dakota State

09/26 – UMass*

10/03 – OFF

10/10 – at Bowling Green*

10/17 – Ohio*

10/24 – at Ball State*

10/30 – Kent State*

11/04 – Toledo*

11/11 – at Central Michigan*

11/21 – OFF

11/28 – at Hawaii

* MAC contest.

Future Sacramento State Football Schedules