Sacramento State, San Diego schedule three-game football series

The Sacramento State Hornets and San Diego Toreros have scheduled a three-game football series, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the contract for all three football games with the University of San Diego was obtained from Sacramento State University via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Sacramento State will host San Diego at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif., on Sept. 11, 2027. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

The final two games of the three-game series will both be played at Torero Stadium in San Diego, Calif. The Hornets will travel to face the Toreros on Sept. 9, 2028 and then again two seasons later on Sept. 7, 2030.

According to the copy of the contract, there are no financial guarantees for any of the three contests between the two schools.

The games against San Diego in 2027, 2028, and 2030 are the first scheduled non-conference contests for Sacramento State for all three seasons.

San Diego’s only known future opponent during that span is a road contest against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Sept. 4, 2027. The Toreros have no announced games in 2028 or 2030.

Sac State-Oregon State Date Change

According to a copy of an amendment obtained from Sacramento State University, the Hornets’ game on the road against the Oregon State Beavers on Sept. 5, 2026 has been rescheduled. The two schools will now meet in Corvallis, Ore., three seasons later on Sept. 1, 2029.

