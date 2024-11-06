Sacramento State adds Mercyhurst to 2025 football schedule

The Sacramento State Hornets have added the Mercyhurst Lakers to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the athletic contest agreement with Mercyhurst University was obtained from Sacramento State University via a state public records request.

Sacramento State will host the Mercyhurst Lakers at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, which will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football. The Hornets will pay the Lakers a $260,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Mercyhurst moved up from Division II to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and began play in the Northeast Conference (NEC) in August. The Lakers are currently 2-7 overall and 0-3 in NEC play this season.

With the addition of Mercyhurst, Sacramento State now has three opponents set for its 2025 non-conference slate. Other opponents include the Nevada Wolf Pack on Sept. 6 and the Lamar Cardinals on Sept. 20, both on the road.

Mercyhurst also has three opponents for its 2025 non-conference schedule, based on currently public information. The Lakers are scheduled to open the season on Thursday, Aug. 28 on the road against the Youngstown State Penguins and will also visit the Montana State Bobcats on Saturday, Sept. 20.