Rutgers adds UConn, Long Island to future football schedules

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have added the UConn Huskies and Long Island Sharks to their future football schedules, according to a report from Chris Iseman of the Asbury Park Press.

Rutgers and UConn will meet in a home‑and‑home series beginning September 9, 2028, when the Scarlet Knights travel to Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. The return game is set for September 8, 2029, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

The two programs first met in 1940 in New Brunswick, N.J. UConn won the most recent matchup in 2013, 28-17, though Rutgers maintains a 22-11 lead in the all‑time series.

With UConn added, Rutgers has completed its non‑conference slate for the 2028 season. The Scarlet Knights are scheduled to open at home against Norfolk State on September 2 and will host Kent State on September 16.

For 2029, Rutgers is slated to host Central Michigan on September 15, one week after welcoming UConn to Piscataway.

UConn, competing as an FBS Independent, now has 10 scheduled opponents for 2028 and seven for 2029.

The Asbury Park Press report also notes that Rutgers has scheduled a non‑conference matchup against Long Island University on September 18, 2027. LIU, a member of the Northeast Conference, competes in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Football Schedules