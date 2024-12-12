Rutgers adds Kent State to 2028, 2030 football schedules

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have added two games against the Kent State Golden Flashes to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for both football games were obtained from Kent State University via a state open records request.

Rutgers will host Kent State at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J., on Sept. 16, 2028 and then again two seasons later on Sept. 14, 2030. Per the copy of the contracts, the Scarlet Knights will pay the Golden Flashes a $1.45 million guarantee for the game in 2028 and a $1.525 million guarantee for the game in 2030.

Rutgers and Kent State first met on the gridiron in 1994 and have played three contests overall. In their most recent matchup in 2012, the Golden Flashes defeated the Scarlet Knights, 35-23 in Piscataway, but the Scarlet Knights still hold a 2-1 advantage in the series.

Kent State, a member of the Mid-American Conference (MAC) is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Rutgers for both the 2028 and 2030 seasons.

With the addition of two games against Kent State, Rutgers now has a total of six future games scheduled against teams from the MAC. The Scarlet Knights are also slated to host Ohio and Miami (Ohio) in 2025, UMass in 2026, and Akron in 2027.

Rutgers is the second scheduled non-conference opponent in 2028 and first in 2030 for Kent State. The Golden Flashes are also set to visit the Kentucky Wildcats on Sept. 9, 2028.

